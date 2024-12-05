Kalgoorlie Gold Boosts Portfolio with Solstice Minerals Deal

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd has acquired a non-core exploration license from Solstice Minerals, enhancing Solstice’s strategic focus on its Yarri Project while receiving $70,000 in shares and a 1% royalty. This divestment aligns with Solstice’s approach to refine its asset base, supported by a robust cash position of $15.8 million, allowing for strategic growth and shareholder value enhancement. Investors can look forward to further developments as Solstice continues to explore and define new gold targets across its portfolio.

