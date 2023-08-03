Kaleyra (KLR) Price Target Decreased by 32.28% to 7.31

The average one-year price target for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has been revised to 7.31 / share. This is an decrease of 32.28% from the prior estimate of 10.79 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 7.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.50% from the latest reported closing price of 6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaleyra. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLR is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.78% to 3,886K shares. The put/call ratio of KLR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Run Capital holds 1,306K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 561K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 250.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 281K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 87.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 1,450.05% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 256K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 250.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 32.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 240K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing a decrease of 140.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLR by 5.10% over the last quarter.

