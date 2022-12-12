Kaleyra CEO To Step Down To Assume The Role Of CSO

(RTTNews) - Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR), an enterprise communication company, said on Monday that its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dario Calogero has expressed his intention to step down to assume the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, following the appointment of a new CEO.

The company is on the look out for a suitable successor for Calogero.

It also appointed Kathleen Miller and Karin-Joyce Tjon as directors to the Board, with immediate effect. Upon the two new appointments, the Board will consist of eight directors, all of whom, other than Calogero, will be independent.

