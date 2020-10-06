Kaleido Biosciences Now Expects Top-line Data From K031 Study In Q1 Of 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) on Tuesday announced an update to its ongoing COVID-19 clinical development program evaluating MMT therapy KB109 when added to supportive self-care or SSC in outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease. The company announced a delay in its timeline for the K031 study.

The company noted that updated projections for enrollment of the multi-center K031 clinical study of about 350 patients indicated that top-line data will be available in the first quarter of 2021. Earlier projections had indicated the potential availability of top-line data from the study in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"This delay in our timeline for the K031 study, while unexpected, is understandable given the dynamic nature of this emergent disease and the nature of its spread in different geographies. Results of our K032 clinical study of KB109 in approximately 50 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, conducted in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, continue to be expected in the first quarter of 2021," said Michael Bonney, Executive Chair of Kaleido Biosciences.

Bonney added that guidance for the company's other programs also remain unchanged, with data from the study of KB295 in ulcerative colitis expected in mid-2021, while results with KB195 in urea cycle disorder are expected in the second half of 2021.

Kaleido Biosciences also continues to expect preclinical data from its immuno-oncology, cardiometabolic and liver diseases programs in the current fourth quarter of 2020.

