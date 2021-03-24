Markets
Kaleido: KB109 Shows Favorable Safety, Tolerability Profile In Non-IND Study

(RTTNews) - Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) reported positive results from a non-IND study of KB109 in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. KB109 demonstrated an overall favorable safety and tolerability profile with no unexpected treatment-related adverse events.

The company said the data showed a reduction in overall COVID-19 related healthcare utilization. The study also showed a significant reduction in recovery time for patients age 45 and older or with one or more comorbidity who received KB109 plus self-supportive care as compared to patients receiving self-supportive care alone.

Kaleido said it plans to file an Investigational New Drug application, with the goal of advancing KB109 directly into a pivotal registration program.



