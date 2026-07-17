Kalaris Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1a Results For TH103 In Neovascular AMD

(RTTNews) - Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (KLRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on retinal diseases, announced encouraging additional data from its Phase 1a single ascending dose trial of TH103 in neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

About TH103

TH103 is a fully humanized, investigational biologic, designed to achieve extended intraocular retention with enhanced VEGF inhibition. It is being developed for neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases, with ongoing evaluation in a Phase 1b/2 trial, with preliminary data expected in the first half of 2027.

Trial Result

The expanded dataset included 17 treatment-naive patients and 3 treatment-experienced patients, all of whom completed six months of follow-up. Results showed robust improvements in vision and retinal anatomy, reinforcing earlier findings.

Pharmacokinetic data indicated 27-to 53-fold lower plasma Cmax compared to leading anti-VEGF agents, suggesting greater intraocular retention. This translated into extended durability:

•41% of treatment-naïve patients required retreatment at 4 months or later.

•35% required retreatment at 5 months or later.

•29% needed no additional anti-VEGF therapy during the six-month follow-up.

Treatment-experienced patients also saw an average two-month extension in retreatment intervals compared with prior therapies.

Safety Profile

No cases of intraocular inflammation (IOI) were observed among patients treated at the 2.5 mg dose following manufacturing process adjustments. One patient at the 5 mg dose experienced transient IOI that resolved without sequelae, consistent with earlier reports.

KLRS has traded between $2.14 and $11.88 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $4.61, down 4.36%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.45, down 3.47%.

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