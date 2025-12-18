Kalaris Rises On Positive Early Data From Neovascular AMD Trial And $50Mln Financing Boost

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (KLRS) jumped 20% yesterday after reporting positive initial Phase 1a data for its investigational therapy TH103 in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, alongside securing $50 million in oversubscribed financing.

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) is a leading cause of vision loss, driven by abnormal blood vessel growth beneath the retina.

TH103 is a fully humanized anti-VEGF fusion protein engineered for stronger intraocular retention and extended treatment durability.

The company reported that a single intravitreal injection of TH103 demonstrated a mean 10-letter gain in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and rapid, robust anatomical improvements at one month in treatment-naïve nAMD patients. The therapy was generally well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events observed.

Pharmacokinetic analysis showed TH103 achieved 27- to 51-fold lower plasma Cmax compared with current leading agents, suggesting enhanced intraocular retention and reduced systemic exposure.

The company noted that 31% of patients required no additional anti-VEGF treatment during the six-month follow-up period, supporting the potential for extended durability.

Based on these results, Kalaris is accelerating enrolment in its ongoing Phase 1b/2 multi-ascending dose study, with preliminary efficacy and safety data expected in the second half of 2026.

Kalaris also announced it has raised approximately $50 million in an oversubscribed private placement. The financing is expected to close in December 2025, will extend the company's cash runway into the third quarter of 2027 and support the advancement of TH103 in nAMD as well as general corporate purposes.

KLRS shares traded between $2.14 and $12.90 over the past year. The company closed yesterday's trading at $10.42, up 20.32%.

