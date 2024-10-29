Kalamazoo Resources Sees Cash Decrease Amid Exploration Costs

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. reported a net cash outflow from operating and investing activities for the quarter ending September 2024, with a significant expenditure on exploration and evaluation. However, the company managed to raise $375,000 through equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow from financing activities. The overall financial movement led to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by the end of the period.

For further insights into AU:KZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.