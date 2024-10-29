News & Insights

Kalamazoo Resources Sees Cash Decrease Amid Exploration Costs

October 29, 2024

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. reported a net cash outflow from operating and investing activities for the quarter ending September 2024, with a significant expenditure on exploration and evaluation. However, the company managed to raise $375,000 through equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow from financing activities. The overall financial movement led to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by the end of the period.

