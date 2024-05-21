News & Insights

Kalamazoo Resources Seeks ASX Share Quotation

May 21, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. is applying for the quotation of over 5 million of its ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX under the code KZR, as disclosed in a new announcement dated May 21, 2024. The application follows the company’s procedure outlined in the ASX Listing Rules, indicating a potential opportunity for investors to engage with Kalamazoo’s expanding market presence.

