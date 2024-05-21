Kalamazoo Resources Seeks ASX Share Quotation

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. is applying for the quotation of over 5 million of its ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX under the code KZR, as disclosed in a new announcement dated May 21, 2024. The application follows the company’s procedure outlined in the ASX Listing Rules, indicating a potential opportunity for investors to engage with Kalamazoo’s expanding market presence.

For further insights into AU:KZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.