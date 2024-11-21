Kalamazoo Resources Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder approval and confidence in the company’s direction. This outcome reflects positively on Kalamazoo’s strategic plans and could influence investor interest in the company’s stock.

