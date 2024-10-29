Kalamazoo Resources Secures Grant for Promising Gold Project

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has secured a Western Australian Government co-funded Exploration Drilling grant, boosting its Mallina West Gold Project. The grant aims to support drilling at the Wattle Plains Prospect, where promising ‘Hemi-style’ gold targets have been identified, aligning with De Grey Mining’s nearby 10Moz Hemi discovery. With advanced planning underway, this development underscores the project’s potential for significant gold mineralization.

