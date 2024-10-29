News & Insights

Stocks

Kalamazoo Resources Secures Grant for Promising Gold Project

October 29, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has secured a Western Australian Government co-funded Exploration Drilling grant, boosting its Mallina West Gold Project. The grant aims to support drilling at the Wattle Plains Prospect, where promising ‘Hemi-style’ gold targets have been identified, aligning with De Grey Mining’s nearby 10Moz Hemi discovery. With advanced planning underway, this development underscores the project’s potential for significant gold mineralization.

For further insights into AU:KZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.