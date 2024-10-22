Kalamazoo Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 22, 2024, at BDO Audit offices in Perth. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s financial reports, adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of Paul Adams as director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging proxy votes should they be unable to attend in person.

