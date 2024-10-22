News & Insights

Stocks

Kalamazoo Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 22, 2024, at BDO Audit offices in Perth. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s financial reports, adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of Paul Adams as director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging proxy votes should they be unable to attend in person.

For further insights into AU:KZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.