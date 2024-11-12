Kalamazoo Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 2,631,579 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move for the company as part of previously disclosed transactions. This development is likely to attract attention from investors keen on the company’s growth potential.

