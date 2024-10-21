News & Insights

Kalamazoo Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

October 21, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 2.25 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 21, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s market visibility and investor interest.

