Kalamazoo Resources Advances Gold and Antimony Projects

October 29, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (AU:KZR) has released an update.

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. has been actively reviewing and advancing its gold and antimony projects, particularly in Victoria and Western Australia. The company is also progressing an Option to Acquire Agreement for its Ashburton Gold Project with De Grey Mining Limited, while ongoing exploration at the Snake Well North Project has identified promising targets. Additionally, Kalamazoo closed a Share Purchase Plan and Placement, raising $1.13 million to bolster its financial position.

