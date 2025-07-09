$KALA stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KALA stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,044,244 of trading volume.

$KALA Insider Trading Activity

$KALA insiders have traded $KALA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK T IWICKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,093 shares for an estimated $93,679 .

. ROMULUS K BRAZZELL (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,938 shares for an estimated $34,845 .

. TODD BAZEMORE (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,448 shares for an estimated $28,951 .

. MARY REUMUTH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,481 shares for an estimated $25,219 .

. DARIUS KHARABI (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,241 shares for an estimated $20,819.

$KALA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $KALA stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KALA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KALA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

$KALA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KALA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KALA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 05/23/2025

