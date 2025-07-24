$KALA stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KALA stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,880,156 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KALA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $KALA stock page):
$KALA Insider Trading Activity
$KALA insiders have traded $KALA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK T IWICKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,093 shares for an estimated $93,679.
- ROMULUS K BRAZZELL (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,938 shares for an estimated $34,845.
- TODD BAZEMORE (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,448 shares for an estimated $28,951.
- MARY REUMUTH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,481 shares for an estimated $25,219.
- DARIUS KHARABI (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,241 shares for an estimated $20,819.
$KALA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $KALA stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 277,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,590,705
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 258,766 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,482,729
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 136,056 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $779,600
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 99,205 shares (+185.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,444
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 78,582 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $450,274
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 75,048 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $430,025
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 42,459 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,290
$KALA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KALA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
$KALA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KALA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KALA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 06/02/2025
- Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 05/23/2025
