Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Share Prices Have Dropped 52% In The Last Three Years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 52% in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 20%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

Given that Kala Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:KALA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Kala Pharmaceuticals shares, which cost holders 20%, while the market was up about 61%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 15% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kala Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

