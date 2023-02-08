Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) closed at $16.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 36.79% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kala Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$6.56, up 80.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kala Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KALA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

