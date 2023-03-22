Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KALA broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of KALA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 27.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that KALA could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account KALA's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on KALA for more gains in the near future.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

