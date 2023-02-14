Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.99, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 34.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kala Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$6.56, up 80.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KALA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)

