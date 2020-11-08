Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Investors in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.9% to close at US$7.12 following the release of its third-quarter results. Kala Pharmaceuticals beat revenue forecasts by a solid 11%, hitting US$2.2m, but it also saw a corresponding increase in statutory losses, which hit US$0.50, some -13% greater than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:KALA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Kala Pharmaceuticals from seven analysts is for revenues of US$45.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 759% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 20% to US$1.62. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$47.4m and US$1.35 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Kala Pharmaceuticals after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target lifted 5.8% to US$20.86, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$47.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Kala Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 46% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kala Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Kala Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Kala Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

