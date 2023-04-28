News & Insights

Kala Pharmaceuticals Adds 6% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) are rising more than 6% Friday morning at $16.43.

The company today said Combangio, Inc., a unit of Kala, has been awarded a $15 million grant by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to support the company's ongoing study of KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).

KALA has traded in the range of $3.54-$56.72 in the last 1 year.

