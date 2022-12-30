Markets
Kala Pharma Rally Continues

December 30, 2022 — 09:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) shares are up more than 34 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing a rally since December 27 after the company's INDA for KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect or PCED. There have been no other corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

The shares are currently at $31.00, up 23.79 percent from the previous close of $24.84 on a volume of 3,494,754.

