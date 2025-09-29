KALA Bio's KPI-012 Fails Phase 2b CHASE Study; Shares Plunge Over 90% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - KALA Bio, Inc. (KALA) on Monday announced that its CHASE Phase 2b study of KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) did not meet the primary endpoint of complete healing of PCED at Week 8. Following the news, the company's shares were down more than 93% in pre-market trading.

Based on the CHASE trial results, KALA Bio plans to discontinue development of KPI-012 and its mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform. The company said it will evaluate strategic options and engage with its secured lender as part of this process.

Meanwhile, KALA intends to take steps to preserve cash, including reducing workforce, and implementing other cost cutting measures.

KALA shares had closed at $19.05, up 4.56% on Friday. It has traded in the range of $2.92 - $20.60 in the last 1 year.

