Kala Bio Surges 75% On AI Healthcare Breakthrough

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Bio, Inc. (KALA) jumped more than 75% in pre-market trading after the company announced it will deploy its first commercial AI agent within 14 days, marking a major shift from a single-asset biotech into a dual-engine growth story.

The company unveiled its Researgency.ai platform, a purpose-built AI system designed specifically for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Kala says the platform can automate high-stakes workflows- from drafting clinical trial protocols and regulatory submissions to monitoring drug safety and preparing launch materials- faster, cheaper, and with fewer errors than humans.

Chief Executive Officer Avi Minkowitz described the launch as "the beginning of something big," positioning Kala as the "Palantir for biotech" by helping drug developers make sense of massive data sets in a secure, compliant environment.

The first agent is already being built and is expected to ship in about two weeks. Kala emphasized this is not just a rebrand but a go-to-market readiness signal, with recurring revenue potential across thousands of biotech and pharma companies worldwide.

Alongside its AI push, Kala continues to advance its biologics pipeline, including candidates with FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for rare eye diseases. The company believed combining its proprietary drug programs with a scalable AI platform positions it uniquely in the $180- billion AI-in-healthcare market.

KALA has traded between $0.61 and $4.22 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at $0.29, up 12.82%. In the pre-market trading the stock is up 75% at $0.51.

