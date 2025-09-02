KALA BIO Promotes President And COO Todd Bazemore To President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) announced Tuesday that Todd Bazemore has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and appointed to the Board of Directors.

Bazemore has served as KALA's interim CEO since February 2025 and previously served as KALA's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Bazemore brings over 30 years of experience across ultra-rare orphan diseases to large primary care conditions. He has served as KALA BIO's interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2025 and previously served as its Chief Operating Officer from November 2017 to February 2025.

Prior to joining the company, Bazemore served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. responsible for U.S. operations from September 2016 to November 2017.

Before that, between April 2014 and January 2016, Bazemore served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Dyax Corp. up until it was acquired by Shire plc.

Prior to joining Dyax, he was at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., previously Sepracor Inc. prior to its acquisition by Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma where he launched 7 new products in an 11-year span while serving in several roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President, Managed Markets, Vice President of Sales, and Vice President of the Respiratory Business Unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.