KALA BIO (KALA) Price Target Increased by 23.00% to 31.36

The average one-year price target for KALA BIO (NasdaqCM:KALA) has been revised to $31.36 / share. This is an increase of 23.00% from the prior estimate of $25.50 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,433.74% from the latest reported closing price of $2.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in KALA BIO. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALA is 0.04%, an increase of 32.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 3,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,202K shares representing 17.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 603K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 599K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 300K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALA by 21.73% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 300K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 34.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALA by 9.13% over the last quarter.

