KALA BIO Completes Patient Enrollment in CHASE Phase 2b Trial for KPI-012, Anticipates Topline Results by Q3 2025

KALA BIO completes patient enrollment in CHASE trial, evaluating KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect, with results due Q3 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

KALA BIO, Inc. announced the completion of patient enrollment in its CHASE Phase 2b clinical trial, which is evaluating KPI-012, a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome, for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED). The trial involved 79 patients across 37 sites in the U.S. and Latin America, assessing the safety and efficacy of two doses of KPI-012 against a vehicle control over 56 days. KALA expects topline results by the end of Q3 2025, and if positive, the data may support a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for all types of PCED, and KALA aims for KPI-012 to fill this gap, having already received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations. The company is also exploring further applications of KPI-012 for other ocular diseases.

Potential Positives

Completion of patient enrollment in the CHASE Phase 2b clinical trial is a significant milestone, progressing KALA BIO’s development of a treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).

The CHASE trial could potentially support a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the FDA, contingent on positive results, indicating a path toward FDA approval for KPI-012.

KPI-012 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA, suggesting regulatory support and a focus on addressing significant unmet medical needs in ocular diseases.

Potential Negatives

Topline results from the CHASE trial will not be available until the end of Q3 2025, indicating a prolonged timeline for potential product approval.

The success of the CHASE Phase 2b trial is contingent on positive results, introducing uncertainty regarding the future of the KPI-012 product.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the CHASE trial about?

The CHASE trial evaluates KPI-012, a stem cell therapy, for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).

When will topline results from the CHASE trial be available?

Topline results from the CHASE trial are expected by the end of Q3 2025.

What is KPI-012?

KPI-012 is a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome aimed at improving corneal healing in PCED patients.

How many patients were enrolled in the CHASE trial?

The CHASE trial enrolled 79 patients across 37 sites in the U.S. and Latin America.

Has KPI-012 received any special designations from the FDA?

Yes, KPI-012 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for treating PCED.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KALA Insider Trading Activity

$KALA insiders have traded $KALA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK T IWICKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,093 shares for an estimated $93,679 .

. ROMULUS K BRAZZELL (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,938 shares for an estimated $34,845 .

. TODD BAZEMORE (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,448 shares for an estimated $28,951 .

. MARY REUMUTH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,481 shares for an estimated $25,219 .

. DARIUS KHARABI (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,241 shares for an estimated $20,819.

$KALA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $KALA stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KALA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KALA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

$KALA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KALA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KALA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 05/23/2025

Full Release





-- Topline results from the CHASE trial expected by end of Q3 2025



--





--



Potential for CHASE to serve as a pivotal trial in support of a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission, contingent on positive results



--





ARLINGTON, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the CHASE (



C



orneal



H



ealing



A



fter



SE



cretome therapy) Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KPI-012, a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MCS-S), for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).





The CHASE Phase 2b trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two doses of KPI-012 ophthalmic solution (3 U/mL and 1 U/mL) versus vehicle dosed topically QID for 56 days. The CHASE trial randomized 79 patients across 37 sites in the United States and Latin America with verified PCEDs at baseline that will be eligible for inclusion in the primary efficacy analysis. The primary endpoint is complete healing of PCED as measured by corneal fluorescein staining photographs analyzed by a masked central reading center.





“The completion of enrollment in the CHASE trial is a significant milestone in our pursuit to develop and deliver a treatment that addresses the high unmet need for patients with PCED,” said Kim Brazzell, Ph.D., Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of KALA BIO. “There are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products with a broad indication covering all underlying etiologies of PCED. Given its potential to treat all underlying etiologies of PCED, we believe KPI-012 could be a significant advance for the treatment of the estimated 100,000 people with PCED in the United States.”





KALA expects to report topline data in the third quarter of 2025. Contingent on positive results and subject to discussion with regulatory authorities, the Company believes the CHASE trial could potentially serve as a pivotal trial required to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA. KPI-012 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for the treatment of PCED.







About KALA BIO, Inc.







KALA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye. KALA’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize KALA’s proprietary mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform. KALA’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is a human MSC-S, which contains numerous human-derived biofactors, such as growth factors, protease inhibitors, matrix proteins and neurotrophic factors that can potentially correct the impaired corneal healing that is an underlying etiology of multiple severe ocular diseases. KPI-012 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, for which it has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. KALA is also targeting the potential development of KPI-012 for the treatment of Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and other rare corneal diseases that threaten vision and has initiated preclinical studies to evaluate the potential utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on KALA, please visit



www.kalarx.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release about KALA’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to statements about KALA’s expectations with respect to potential advantages of KPI-012 and its MSC-S platform; the clinical utility of KPI-012 for PCED; anticipated timelines to report topline data for the CHASE Phase 2b clinical trial of KPI-012; KALA’s belief that the CHASE Phase 2b trial could serve as the first of two pivotal trials required to support the submission of a BLA to the FDA; KALA’s plans to pursue research and development of KPI-012 and its MSC-S platform for other indications; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: market conditions; uncertainties regarding availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of early clinical trials or trials in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; whether results of the Phase 1b clinical trial of KPI-012 will be indicative of results for any future clinical trials and studies of KPI-012, including the CHASE trial; whether interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the results of the trial; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of KALA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings KALA makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent KALA’s views as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing KALA’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. KALA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Taylor Steiner





taylor.steiner@precisionaq.com





212-362-1200



