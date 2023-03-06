Kakao ups the ante in battle to take over K-pop agency SM

March 06, 2023

Written by Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Kakao Corp 035720.KS and its subsidiary Kakao Entertainment said on Tuesday they are tendering an offer to purchase up to 35% of K-pop agency SM Entertainment 041510.KQ, the latest in a battle with BTS-manager HYBE to take over SM.

Kakao Corp and Kakao Entertainmentare offering 150,000 won per SM share, seeking to strengthen their strategic partnership with SM, the companies said in a regulatory filing.

"With the direction of the three companies's growth facing a threat, Kakao decided it is inevitable to secure the largest shareholder positon to protect the partnership with SM Entertainment," Kakao said in a statement.

SM shares have traded above HYBE's tender offer price for weeks as the battle to take over the K-pop agency drew the attention of investors.

In January, Kakao Entertainment secured a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from leading sovereign wealth funds, making it the biggest overseas financing in a South Korean content company.

