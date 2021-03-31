US Markets
Kakao Mobility secures strategic investment from Google

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea's Kakao Mobility has secured a strategic investment from Google of 56.5 billion won ($50.1 million), the transportation firm and parent Kakao Corp said on Thursday.

Kakao Mobility's app, Kakao T, has 28 million registered users, and offers South Korea's most popular taxi-hailing service as well as other transportation services.

Carlyle Group Inc CG.O agreed to invest $200 million earlier this year, valuing Kakao Mobility at 3.42 trillion won.

($1 = 1,127.5000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

