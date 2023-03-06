Kakao launches tender offer bid to acquire 35% stake in SM Entertainment

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Kakao Corp 035720.KS and its subsidiary Kakao Entertainment have tendered an offer to purchase up to a 35% stake in K-pop agency SM Entertainment 041510.KQ, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The two companies seek to own half of the stake between each other in a decision that will strengthen the strategic partnership with SM, the regulatory filing said.
The announcement comes after HYBE, another K-pop label, acquired just a further 0.98% in SM through a tender offer last month despite initially seeking a 25% stake.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Chris Reese)
