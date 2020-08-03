Kakao Games to raise up to $322 mln in IPO

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kakao Games Corp, a gaming unit of South Korea's top mobile messaging service provider Kakao Corp 035720.KS, said on Monday that it plans to raise up to 384 billion won ($321.55 million) in its initial public offer.

Kakao Games Corp said it will offer 16 million new shares at a range of 20,000 won to 24,000 won each.

($1 = 1,194.2100 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Louise Heavens)

