Kakao Games to raise up to $322 mln in IPO

Kakao Games Corp, a gaming unit of South Korea's top mobile messaging service provider Kakao Corp, said on Monday that it plans to raise up to 384 billion won ($321.55 million) in its initial public offer.

Kakao Games Corp said it will offer 16 million new shares at a range of 20,000 won to 24,000 won each.

