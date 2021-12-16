Kakao Entertainment Buys Wuxiaworld Online Fiction Platform

South Korean entertainment-tech firm Kakao Entertainment has acquired Wuxiaworld, a Hong Kong-based online platform for English-language, Asian fantasy fiction. The acquisition was handled through Radish Media, a New York-based Kakao subsidiary that pitches itself as a mobile fiction platform for serialized storytelling. Deal terms were not disclosed. Wuxiaworld boasts millions of page views per day […]

