Kakao Entertainment Buys Wuxiaworld Online Fiction Platform

Variety
South Korean entertainment-tech firm Kakao Entertainment has acquired Wuxiaworld, a Hong Kong-based online platform for English-language, Asian fantasy fiction. The acquisition was handled through Radish Media, a New York-based Kakao subsidiary that pitches itself as a mobile fiction platform for serialized storytelling. Deal terms were not disclosed. Wuxiaworld boasts millions of page views per day […]

