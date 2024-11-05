News & Insights

Kakaku.com Announces Significant Impairment Losses

November 05, 2024 — 09:54 pm EST

Kakaku (JP:2371) has released an update.

Kakaku.com, Inc. reported impairment losses of 588 million yen for the first half of the fiscal year, primarily due to intangible assets and goodwill linked to its subsidiary Pathee, Inc. This development, impacting the Kakaku.com business segment, has been incorporated into the company’s latest financial statements.

