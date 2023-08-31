Kakaku.com (TYO:2371) Price Target Decreased by 5.22% to 2,251.85

The average one-year price target for Kakaku.com (TYO:2371) has been revised to 2,251.85 / share. This is an decrease of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 2,375.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 2,835.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1,703.00 / share.

Kakaku.com Maintains 2.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kakaku.com. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 42.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2371 is 0.17%, an increase of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 17,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,505K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,413K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2371 by 0.63% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,963K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2371 by 3.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,701K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,693K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2371 by 16.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2371 by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.