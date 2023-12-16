Kajima (KAJMF) Price Target Increased by 61.70% to 20.10

The average one-year price target for Kajima (OTC:KAJMF) has been revised to 20.10 / share. This is an increase of 61.70% from the prior estimate of 12.43 dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.68 to a high of 22.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.47% from the latest reported closing price of 16.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kajima. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAJMF is 0.12%, an increase of 15.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 36,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,763K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,717K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMF by 14.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMF by 13.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMF by 17.98% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,642K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMF by 14.88% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMF by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.