Kajima Corporation - ADR (KAJMY) Price Target Increased by 9.35% to 20.15

The average one-year price target for Kajima Corporation - ADR (OTC:KAJMY) has been revised to 20.15 / share. This is an increase of 9.35% from the prior estimate of 18.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.33 to a high of 22.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.15% from the latest reported closing price of 15.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kajima Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAJMY is 0.20%, a decrease of 18.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 33.89% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 18.95% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 26.18% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 18.05% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 17.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

