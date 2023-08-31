Kajima Corporation - ADR (KAJMY) Price Target Increased by 32.18% to 18.43

The average one-year price target for Kajima Corporation - ADR (OTC:KAJMY) has been revised to 18.43 / share. This is an increase of 32.18% from the prior estimate of 13.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.43 to a high of 20.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from the latest reported closing price of 15.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kajima Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAJMY is 0.27%, an increase of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 1,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 774K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 20.13% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 22.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 48.44% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 18.95% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 39K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAJMY by 18.05% over the last quarter.

