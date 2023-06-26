Kajaria Ceramics (NSE:KAJARIACER) Price Target Increased by 6.55% to 1,346.07

The average one-year price target for Kajaria Ceramics (NSE:KAJARIACER) has been revised to 1,346.07 / share. This is an increase of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 1,263.36 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,114.03 to a high of 1,596.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from the latest reported closing price of 1,278.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kajaria Ceramics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAJARIACER is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.54% to 6,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,168K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAJARIACER by 18.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,104K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 886K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAJARIACER by 6.35% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 658K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 423K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAJARIACER by 16.99% over the last quarter.

