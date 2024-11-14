Kaizen Platform Reports Growth Amid Financial Challenges

Kaizen Platform, Inc. (JP:4170) has released an update.

Kaizen Platform, Inc. reported a 6.2% increase in sales for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 3,385 million yen, although it still faced a net loss of 51 million yen. The company maintained a strong equity ratio at 74%, despite the financial challenges. Looking forward, Kaizen Platform aims for modest growth, forecasting sales of 4,500 million yen by the end of the fiscal year.

