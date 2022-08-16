Kaixin Gets Major Business Order From National Kangyuan Technology

(RTTNews) - Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with National Kangyuan Technology Co., which commits to purchase 5,000 new energy vehicles custom made for public health services over the next three years. The total amount of the intention order is about RMB 2 billion. National Kangyuan provides a full range of health management services in China.

Wu Liang, general manager of Kaixin's new energy vehicle business department, said: "This is the first major business order Kaixin has obtained after the launch of the TECROLL brand, which demonstrates that Kaixin's strategic focus on new energy commercial vehicles has gained increasing customer recognition."

