Kaixin Auto announces 1-for-60 share consolidation

Kaixin announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-60, effective on October 25, 2024. The Company’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on October 25, 2024. Upon the market opening on October 25, 2024, the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “KXIN” with the new CUSIP number G5223X159.

