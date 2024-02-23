Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL) Price Target Increased by 1475.00% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NasdaqCM:KAVL) has been revised to 32.13 / share. This is an increase of 1,475.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.82 to a high of 33.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,430.00% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaival Brands Innovations Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAVL is 0.00%, a decrease of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 1,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 583K shares representing 20.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 136K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 100K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 79K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAVL by 57.37% over the last quarter.

