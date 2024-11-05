Kaival Brands Aligns Leadership with Shareholder Interests

The latest update is out from Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( (KAVL) ).

The Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Interim CEO Mark Thoenes, offering $25,000 monthly and 100,000 shares of common stock. Simultaneously, an employment agreement with Interim CFO Eric Morris ensures a $180,000 annual salary, potential $20,000 bonus, and 250,000 shares of restricted stock. These strategic moves reflect the Company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

