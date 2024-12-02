News & Insights

Kaiser Reef Plans Union Hill Gold Mine Revival

December 02, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Ltd is set to revive the Union Hill Gold Mine at Maldon, aiming to capitalize on soaring gold prices and its established infrastructure for rapid start-up. The company plans to leverage its ownership of the Maldon project as a second production hub alongside its A1 Mine, enhancing its growth prospects with minimal cost. With operations previously on hold, Kaiser sees this as a strategic move to strengthen its position in the gold mining sector.

