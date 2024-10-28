Kaiser Reef Ltd Sets AGM to Elect Directors and Expand Equity

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of a mandate for issuing additional equity securities. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and impact shareholder value, highlighting the importance of shareholder participation.

