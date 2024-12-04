News & Insights

Kaiser Reef Ltd Seeks Growth with New Toll Treatment Strategy

December 04, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Ltd has received its first trial delivery of third-party ore for processing at its Maldon gold facility, as part of its strategy to become Victoria’s leading toll treatment center. The company is focused on enhancing its production capabilities and cash flow, particularly from the A1 Gold Mine, by upgrading its processing plant to improve gold recovery rates. With significant excess capacity at the plant, Kaiser is pursuing additional toll treatment partnerships to bolster its operations.

