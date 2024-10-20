News & Insights

Kaiser Reef Ltd Plans Significant Securities Issue

October 20, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 12.5 million unlisted options and over 56 million ordinary fully paid shares, with the issue date set for October 25, 2024. This move could potentially attract new investors and provide the company with additional capital for its operations.

