Kaiser Reef Ltd Expands ASX Presence with New Share Quotation

October 27, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Kaiser Reef Ltd (AU:KAU) has released an update.

Kaiser Reef Ltd has announced the quotation of 46,666,666 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from October 25, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling the company’s ongoing strategic developments. Investors in the financial market might find this an interesting opportunity as Kaiser Reef continues to expand its market presence.

